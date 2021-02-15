Controversial Penticton development to go before council tomorrow

The Spiller Road development has been openly criticized by many locals

Schuyler Lighthall protests near where Canadian Horizons wants to build over 300 homes on Spiller Road in Penticton. (Contributed)

Penticton city council is set to being deliberations tomorrow (Feb. 16) on the controversial Canadian Horizons development at 1050 Spiller Road.

The 300-plus home development, proposed by Canadian Horizons to be built on land adjacent to the Campbell Mountain landfill, has received heavy opposition from many residents of both Naramata and Penticton.

The developer recently launched a new website that details their plans for the property.

Council will hear a handful of recommendations from city staff regarding the development in their meeting tomorrow afternoon.

City staff’s report to council details the recommendations.

The report identifies a number of conditions, based on a technical review that will be applicable at various stages of the development to address items such as landfill buffering, traffic, parks and trails, servicing, environmental protection, sensitive hillside development, geotechnical concerns, storm water management, agricultural buffering among other items.

The report also includes a financial analysis, showing potential net positive financial benefits of the development to the city, as well as other expected community benefits, should council ultimately support the development.

The 160-acre property is currently zoned as country residential. Canadian Horizons has applied for two separate zoning amendments to make the zoning suitable for their development.

Staff is expected to direct council to give first readings to the bylaws to introduce zoning amendments that would allow the development to be built.

Council will also be directed to begin engagement with the public and stakeholders on the proposal and to report back on the results of the engagement.

City staff also recommends that council consider whether consolation with the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, local First Nations, School District 67, and other provincial or federal government agencies is required.

An actual decision on the zoning amendments is not expected until after public and stakeholder consultations have been completed.

The council meeting can viewed on the city’s website Tuesday, Feb. 16 beginning at 1 p.m.

