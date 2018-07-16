Controversial Langley condo development earns Advance reporter national accolades

Langley Advance reporter Matthew Claxton won a Canadian Community Newspaper Award for his coverage of Murrayville House and its developer. (Langley Advance files)

A dog with a bone is how editor Roxanne Hooper described reporter Matthew Claxton’s determination to cover the Murrayville House condo saga and related issues during 2017.

Claxton’s coverage of the condo and developer Mark Chandler have earned him a Canadian Community Newspaper Award for reporter initiative (investigative reporting). The awards were announced and Claxton was first in the category for community newspapers over 10,000 circulation.

“Despite being one of only three people in the Langley Advance newsroom, Matthew scratches out a little time when he can to dig – and as you’ll see, he broke a series of stories on this Langley developer who has been accused of defrauding multiple people and companies of money,” Hooper said when nominating Claxton for the national award.

The story continues and Claxton continues to cover the developments. In 2018 Chandler is in court facing extradition to the United States.

• Langley condo developer finishes building 13 months behind schedule

• Court actions plague Langley development

• Victoria slaps emergency order on Langley development

• Newmark lawyer says buyers will get Murrayville condos

• Murrayville House in new hands

• Newmark hangs onto Sagebrush golf course

• Langley condo builder sold same units multiple times: report

• Langley firms locked in lawsuit over equipment rentals

2018 stories:

• Langley developer faces possible extradition

• Court hears FBI evidence against B.C. developer

• Extradition hearing wraps for Langley developer

• Langley developer under RCMP investigation

• Contentious condo project under investigation: Langley RCMP

• Murrayvill House buyers’ fate in judge’s hands

• Judge rules against Langley condo buyers

• Lawsuit targets Newmark-linked properties

• Buyers hope for court win in Langley condo case

• Lawsuit claims developer diverted funds

• Claims halt all Newmark projects