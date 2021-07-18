Controversial development on former Kampe estate back at Penticton council

The proposal has cut down the size of one of the two buildings from six-storeys to four

The revised proposal for the former Kampe estate would now see one four-storey and one six-storey apartment building, instead of two six-storey buildings. (City of Penticton.)

The proposed apartment complex that was shot down by city council at the former Kampe estate is back for another round, this time with some heavy changes.

This time, instead of two six-storey buildings, something residents in the area felt was too much of a leap, the developer is proposing one six-storey building and one four-storey building instead.

That would drop the number of residential units as well from 151 down to 130.

The four-storey building would be the one placed facing the street based on the proposal before council.

The previous proposal made it through a single reading and had a public hearing before council ended up split with a 3-3 vote on whether to go forward.

With the tie, that particular proposal could go no further.

Council now has a seventh member again, with coun. James Miller’s first meeting being this Tuesday, July 20.

Public opinion, including organized letters opposing the development, took issue with the size of the proposal and the impact on traffic and voiced concern over the environmental impact on the nearby oxbow.

If council grants first reading to the proposal at their July 20 meeting, there would be another public hearing on the property proposal.

