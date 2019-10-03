Controlled burns set for October and November in Metchosin

Expect smoke in the skies as debris is expected to be burned at Rocky Point in Metchosin in October and November.
The Department of National Defence and the BC Wildfire Service will be burning debris piles at the Metchosin property over the span of about 20 days between Oct. 2 and Nov. 30.
Up to 15 piles of tree and shrub debris will be burned.
Burning will be conducted when weather and ventilation conditions are favourable, according to a CFB Esquimalt news release, and noticeable smoke will be created during burning.
Management of vegetation has created debris piles that include Scotch broom, gorse and small conifers. Management is necessary to maintain military training areas, protect habitat for species at risk and reduce fire hazard.