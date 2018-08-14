Controlled burn slows down Snowy wildfire growth

BC Wildfire Service said back burn helped slow wildfire growth near Keremeos

A controlled burn has contributed to slowing down growth on the Snowy Mountain fire, 14 kilometres south of Keremeos.

“The back burn that was done last week has kept the fire from coming down into Keremeos. Winds wouldn’t help that is for sure so we are keeping on top of it, but things seem to be winding down,” said Bob Cunneyworth, BC Wildfire Service information officer.

The fire is estimated to be 13,359 hectares. Cunneyworth said some resources at the Snowy Mountain wildfire have now been deployed to the Merritt area.

