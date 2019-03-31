Fire in the Prince Rupert industrial area sends smoke into the air above the industrial area (Ed Evans / The Northern View)

Controlled burn in the industrial area causes smog over Prince Rupert

Residents voice concerns over the smoke seen over Kaien Island

A fire in the Prince Rupert industrial area is causing smog over parts of the city.

Tiara Lane Martin Williams posted online that “I see people here in town having fires. Not good!” in response to other news reports of six small fires burning in B.C.

City officials say it is a planned burn last week. Residents will have to be patient.

“A company in the industrial area is doing a burn of materials and have Class 2 permit from the city. It is a qualified burn and they have the necessary permits, which could affect people who want to open windows during the sunny weather,” said Jeff Beckwith from the Prince Rupert fire department, on Friday, March 29.

