Contractor wins award for work on Maple Ridge Leisure Centre

The company that renovated the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre has been recognized with an industry award.

The Vancouver Regional Construction Association has announced Award of Excellence Silver Winners, which includes projects completed over the past two years, due to the COVID-19 cancellation of the 2020 event.

Chandos Construction won in the category of general contractors – tenant improvement.

“On behalf of the Association, it is my honour to recognize those in our industry who are going above and beyond for our community. These individuals and companies are passionate leaders committed to making a difference,” said VRCA president Donna Grant.

The project award categories recognize general, trade, mechanical and electrical contractors along with manufacturers and suppliers who delivered all or part of a project over the past three years. Criteria for judgment includes financial benchmarks, use of innovative techniques, challenges and resolutions, safety records and exceptional project management.

City council originally approved a $9 million retrofit in 2017, but by the time it was done, the project had cost $12.7 million.

Chandos replaced the 1980s pool, built a new hot tub, and upgraded the mechanical system, lobby, change rooms and administrative offices. The goal was to keep the facility open to the public as much as possible. There were also structural issues discovered during the renovation which had to be addressed. When it first closed on March 26, 2018, it was estimated it would take 13 months to complete the work, but it was almost two years. It reopened in February of 2020.

All Silver Award winners will be recognized at the Awards of Excellence Gala on Oct. 19, which will be held in-person at the Vancouver Convention Centre West. Gold Award winners in their respective category will be selected from Silver Award winners, and will be announced at the gala, as well as winners of other awards.

