Contractor selected for Summerland dock repair

Docks at Rotary Beach had been damaged during flooding of 2017

A contractor has now been selected to repair two docks at Rotary Beach, with the construction work to begin in September.

At the municipal council meeting on July 23, council voted to award the contract to Campbell Valley Contracting.

The contract is for $45,829 and the work will begin on Sept. 4.

The two docks had been damaged during the flooding of 2017.

The repair work will restore the F and I docks to their original condition, except treated wood will be used instead of untreated wood.

Since the Okanagan Lake Dock Standards allows treated materials to be used only where they will not be submerged, the pile elevation at the docks will be raised by roughly half a metre.

The construction work is expected to be completed by Sept. 25.

