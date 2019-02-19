Contract expires for West Kelowna’s Jim Zaffino

Zaffino served as the first chief financial officer of West Kelowna

West Kelowna Council will begin recruiting for a new chief administrative officer to replace Jim Zaffino whose contract expires in June 2019.

Mr. Zaffino has been with the City of West Kelowna since February 25, 2008, as the community’s first chief financial officer for six years followed by five years as CAO.

“Jim Zaffino was instrumental in establishing the city of West Kelowna’s organizational structure and systems, literally from nothing,” said Mayor Gord Milsom.

“West Kelowna Council is extremely grateful for his exemplary years of service and for employing, for our community’s benefit, the tremendous wealth of knowledge he has gained during his 40 years in local government. West Kelowna Council wishes him all the best in the future.”

Jim Zaffino, who was awarded a Professional Service Award for Leadership from the Local Government Management Association of B.C. during his time with the City of West Kelowna, will help the city transition to new leadership before his contract expires on June 28.

“I am very proud of the accomplishments this organization has achieved during my eleven years at the City of West Kelowna, including establishing the city’s first financial systems,” said Zaffino.

“I am thankful to have worked for West Kelowna Council and alongside some of the best municipal employees I have ever met. The dedication and commitment West Kelowna staff bring every day continues to be tremendously gratifying.”

