Contract employee airlifted from Greenhills Operations with serious injuries

One employee has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries from Greenhills Operations.

According to a release by Teck, a serious incident occurred around 12 p.m. today in a contractor maintenance shop.

“The contract employee has been airlifted to hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries,” said Manager of Social Responsibility for Teck Coal, Nic Milligan, in a release.

“We are focused on providing all the support we can to the affected contract employee, his family and colleagues at this difficult time,” he said.

According to Milligan, no other employees or contractors were injured, and there is no ongoing safety or environmental risk.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

