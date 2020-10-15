Contract awarded for washroom facility in Naramata park

The contract has been awarded for a new washroom and septic system in Manitou Park in Naramata. (Google Maps photo)

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen board has approved a contract for the construction of a new public washroom and septic system at Manitou Park in Naramata.

The contract was approved at the board meeting on Oct. 15.

Plan B Contractors Inc. was awarded the contract of $282,110, excluding GST.

The project is to replace the existing park washrooms and septic field, which are at the end of their serviceable life.

The regional district received six submissions from contractors.

Plan B’s bid was the lowest received.

Funding for the project is from an Investing in Canada Infrastructure grant, along with funds from the 2020 Area E Parks and Recreation budget.

The total funding available for the project is $335,000, including the $227,000 grant.

