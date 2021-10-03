Contract awarded for detailed design of North Naramata Firehall

The contract for detailed design of the North Naramata Firehall has been awarded. (File photo)

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has awarded the contract for the detailed design of the North Naramata Firehall.

The contract, for $65,000, was awarded to Landform Architecture, Ltd.

This is part of a continuation of efforts to develop a satellite firehall in the area, providing services to Glenfir, Indian Rock and Chute Lake Road.

Fire Underwriters considers a structure adequately covered if there is a firehall no further away than eight kilometres by road.

The Naramata fire service area was expanded in 2016 and most of the structures in the expanded area are more than eight kilometres from the existing Naramata firehall.

The land for the site has been acquired, site planning has been completed and some pre-development work has occurred at the site.

