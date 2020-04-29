Continued search for missing Spuzzum woman seeks more volunteers

The search for April Lee-Ann Christine Parisian of Spuzzum continues with another search slated for Saturday morning. According to family, Parisian was last heard from on April 5.

The upcoming search effort will start with a rendezvous at Sasquatch Inn at 46001 Lougheed Highway in Agassiz. Locations of interest will include Weaver Lake, the east side of Harrison Hot Springs, Norris Creek, Yale and Harrison toward Nahatlatch.

Some areas have rough terrain and will require four-wheel drive to reach, and light rain is forecasted, so those interested in searching are urged to dress accordingly. Those interested in searching should RSVP accordingly via a Facebook event (linked here) to ensure accurate attendee count, and all searchers should continue to follow proper COVID-19 physical distancing protocols.

Parisian, age 45, was last seen wearing a white blouse and blue jeans and is described by police as an Indigenous female with blonde hair and blue eyes, 170 centimetres (5 feet, 7 inches) tall and weighing 127 kilograms (280 pounds).

Carmel Crowchild, Parisian’s aunt and a seer, received a vision of where her niece might be, which sparked the organization of last week’s search efforts north of Spuzzum. Similar to this most recent search, the area required searchers to be experienced in backcountry navigation, off-road driving and mountaineering.

The RCMP’s homicide team continues to investigate Parisian’s disappearance, asking anyone who may have seen her boyfriend, Paris Margesson, or her vehicle – a red 1998 Chevrolet 2500 with a B.C. license plate MX8810. Anyone who sees either or both should contact police immediately.

As of last week’s update, police believe she may have met with foul play, according to Cpl. Frank Jang, spokesperson for the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT). Parisian’s vehicle was found on April 17 on Vye Road between Chilliwack and Abbotsford. A man was located inside the vehicle; he later died of self-inflicted injuries.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Hope RCMP at 604-869-7750 or anonymously report via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. The IHIT team can be emailed at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

