Contingency plans in place for FVX route 66 in case of transit strike

If service to Carvolth exchange cancelled with strike, FVX will add stop at Bourquin in Abbotsford

The Fraser Valley Express route 66 is the only BC Transit service that could see temporary route changes in the event that a deal is not reached with the union representing Coast Mountain Bus Company workers.

A three-day transit shutdown is expected across Metro Vancouver starting Wednesday if the labour dispute is not settled.

Contingency plans including a new pickup location in Abbotsford are now in place for the FVX, which provides bus service from Chilliwack and Abbotsford into Metro Vancouver, said BC Transit officials in a news release.

“BC Transit is aware of potential job action by employees of Coast Mountain Bus Company in Metro Vancouver,” according to the release of Nov. 26. “The only BC Transit service that may be affected by a strike is the route 66 Fraser Valley Express…”

In the event that there is “significant cancelled service” at the Carvolth Exchange in Langley, the route 66 FVX “will not service Carvolth Exchange” at all, according to officials.

“Our contingency plan for a potential strike is for the Fraser Valley Express to terminate in Abbotsford, but add in a stop and pick up at the Bourquin Exchange allowing customers to connect to other areas.”

The plan is for FVX to stop at Bourquin Exchange on the way into Abbotsford before ending at Highstreet Mall, and on the trip out of Abbotsford the FVX will start at Bourquin Exchange before heading to Highstreet Mall.

Passengers needing to get to and from Metro Vancouver will need to make alternate arrangements, which may include the West Coast Express, during the potential job action.

“We apologize to our customers that commute on the route 66 Fraser Valley Express for the inconvenience, and thank them for their patience.”

See more at bctransit.com, or for details about transit and job action, see job action updates at translink.ca

