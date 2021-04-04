Contactless dog licence purchasing available in Greater Victoria

All dogs in the Capital Regional District required to have a licence

Licences are required for all dogs in the Capital Regional District. Licences must be renewed once per year, and can be applied for over the phone, online or through online banking. (Black Press Media file photo)

Your paws can stay perched at home when buying your dog licence this year.

Purchasing or renewing your dog licence can now be done in a variety of ways, such as by email or over the phone, which saves Greater Victoria residents a trip to town hall.

Licences are required for all dogs in the Capital Regional District, the CRD website states.

This is so that if your pooch takes an unexpected stroll, it will have identification that enables you to be contacted. The licence helps ensure you can be reunited with your pet.

Licences must be renewed once a year, and can be applied for over the phone with a credit card at 250-478-0624 or 1-800-665-7899 extension 0, online at www.crd.bc.ca, or by using online banking.

A regular fee for a licence costs $45, with an early bird price of $40, and a late price of $55. For more information on dog licences, please visit the CRD website at crd.bc.ca.

Goldstream News Gazette