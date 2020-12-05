Contact tracing begins for Campbell River high school community after positive COVID-19 result

Island Health has issued a notification of a COVID-19 positive result associated with Carihi Secondary School in Campbell River.

A letter from Island Health and shared by School District 72 on its Facebook page was directed at parents, guardians, students and staff of Carihi saying that “a member of your school community has tested positive for COVID-19. They are isolating and are being followed by Island Health.”

The date of potential exposure in the school community occurred between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2. Island Health is completing contact tracing to identify any staff and students that need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms, the letter says. If you received the Island Health letter, it doesn’t mean you have been exposed to COVID-19, the letter adds.

Phone calls will be made to staff and students that Island Health has identified as needing to self-isolate for 14 days from when they were exposed.

If you do not receive a phone call, continue to attend School and monitor for symptoms compatible to COVID-19 as per school policies, the letter says.

The SD72 Facebook post said that anybody identified through public health’s contact tracing will have been contacted by the end of Saturday, Dec. 5.

Citing privacy reasons, the school district and Island Health said they won’t give out any specific details on the COVID-19 exposure.

This is the second exposure associated with Carihi this school year. On Sept. 28 an exposure occurred at Carihi Secondary School and was confirmed by Island Health on Oct. 8.

RELATED: COVID-19 case confirmed at Carihi Secondary School

RELATED: Teachers and school employees’ sacrifices in the battle against COVID-19 ignored: school trustees

https://www.campbellrivermirror.com/news/covid-19-case-confirmed-at-carihi-secondary-school/

Nanaimo News Bulletin