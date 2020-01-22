Just over 300 Greater Victoria residents declared consumer bankruptcy during the first nine months of 2019 (Black Press Media File)

Consumer bankruptcies down in Greater Victoria

More residents are making alternative arrangements to settle their debts

  • Jan. 22, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The number of Greater Victoria residents filing for bankruptcies is down, but the number of residents making alternative settlements is up.

Quarterly statistics from Industry Canada show that 1,070 residents living in the Victoria Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) either filed for consumer bankruptcy or settled debts under conditions other than the existing terms under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act through the first nine months of 2019.

That figure is up 7.5 per cent from the same period in 2018. The number of actual bankruptcies is down 12.1 per cent to 312 through the first nine months of 2019 from 355 through the first nine months of 2018. But the number of alternative arrangements is up to 758 from 640.

RELATED: Permanent poverty until I die:’ Former foster kids left behind by B.C.’s tuition waiver program

Business bankruptcies, meanwhile, are up significantly during the same period, namely 225 per cent. This figure, however, appears deceptive, because the actual number of bankruptcies is numerically low at 13 through the first nine months of 2019, up from four during the same period in 2018.

This said, more recent numbers point towards an uptick in actual bankruptcies across British Columbia. They show 339 consumer bankruptcies in November across BC, up four per cent from the same month in 2018. The recorded number of business bankruptcies, meanwhile, rose by 40 per cent, albeit from a low level, to a total of seven.

Looking at national numbers for November 2019, the total number of bankruptcies filed was down 3.8 per cent, as both consumer (down 3.6 per cent) and business (down eight) bankruptcies declined.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Previous story
VIDEO: Protesters block entrance to Victoria government building to support Wet’suwet’en First Nation
Next story
Province asks health-care staff to be ‘vigilant’ in screening for possible coronavirus cases

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Brenda ponders on cold weather pet care

    Another log on the fire , dogs have been fed and a squirrel is taking the apples I had put out for the deer and rabbits. I am told that another night of -36 degrees comes as I ponder the care of my old dogs. I know for sure many of you will bring your dogs in the house. Some of you might have a situation like I have. Dogs who have never been in the house for night time sleeping.

  • Home sales increase in Houston and Burns Lake

    Sale prices also increase in the communities

  • Vehicles couldn’t stop, resulting in Jan. 7 accident

    Four vehicles involved, three people were injured

  • Soccer Academy every Friday at the Barriere Ridge

    U4 to U13 youngsters excited about Lead Wolf Selects Soccer Academy

  • TNRD Board hear from MP and MLAs at recent meeting

    Highlights from the Thompson-Nicola Regional District Board of Directors' Meeting of Jan. 16, 2020

  • Area south of Houston prioritized for connectivity boost

    Over 80 households would benefit from this project

  • Vivace perform in Burns Lake

    Around 125 hearty audience members braved -23 temperatures and a snowy day to be warmed, body and soul, by Vivace on Jan. 16 at the Burns Lake Community Church. Vivace is a classical/crossover quartet, which meant there was music to please everyone in the audience.The members of Vivace, Tiffany, Taylor, Joey and Joel, have distinct voices and each his or her own generous, warm and witty personality. The vocalists are accompanied by Elyse on violin and Paloma on piano. Audience members, from seniors to little kids, clustered around vocalists and instrumentalists after the show, getting hugs and autographs, and signed CD's, and having pictures taken, and just saying 'Thank you'. Vivace got rock star treatment in Burns Lake. The featured artist was Sashka Macievich.