Two construction workers were taken to hospital Tuesday afternoon after trusses from a structure they were working on blew down.

Cumberland Fire Department Chief Mike Williamson said two construction workers fell from the structure at the corner of Cumberland and Bevan roads.

He added wind blew the trusses over and the pair fell; they suffered back and stomach injuries.