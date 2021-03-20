Construction work to change Horseshoe Bay terminal traffic patterns, says B.C. Ferries

Nanaimo passengers sailing to and from West Vancouver could be affected as upgrade work begins at Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal, says B.C. Ferries.

Construction work to strengthen the terminal’s aging infrastructure is needed, said a service update, and includes “concrete restoration work on the terminal’s elevated vehicle transfer deck.”

Prep work begins Wednesday, March 24, with construction beginning March 30 and estimated to last until July, said B.C. Ferries. Traffic patterns will change to account for construction and passengers are instructed to follow direction of terminal staff, B.C. Ferries said.

While work will need to be completed overnight, to have least impact to terminal operations, B.C. Ferries said there could be noise concerns and it is working with the contractor on mitigation. Earplugs will be distributed on request, for passengers in line, awaiting to board, or near construction areas, it said.

The work is being done to ensure passenger safety and reliability of ferry service, B.C. Ferries said, and it apologizes for any inconveniences caused.

For Nanaimo-to-West Vancouver sailing schedules, go here.

READ ALSO: Union disappointed after ferry workers not on vaccine priority list

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin