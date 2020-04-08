Construction proceeds on the future water treatment plant facility near the Bevan Hostel. Scott Stanfield photo

Construction well underway on Comox Valley Water Treatment Plant

Construction is well underway on a new water treatment plant that will service 45,000 residents in the Comox Valley.

  Apr. 8, 2020
  • News

Construction is well underway on a new water treatment plant that will service 45,000 residents in the Comox Valley.

Raw water that’s been pumped from Comox Lake will be treated using three processes: filtration, ultraviolet treatment and chlorination. Treated water will then be transported through a pipeline to the water distribution system.

The new system will eliminate the need for turbidity-related boil water notices.

The total project cost is $126 million.

The expected completion date is the fall of 2021.

Comox Valley Record

