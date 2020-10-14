Construction underway for South Courtenay Riverway extension

Construction has begun on the South Courtenay Riverway Extension between Millard and Beachwood roads in south Courtenay. The 400-metre extension will be built on the site of an old railway corridor now owned by the City of Courtenay.

The 400-metre-long South Courtenay Riverway Extension will be built on the site of an old railway corridor now owned by the City of Courtenay.

While the new trail will be consistent with other existing gravel sections of the riverway, this portion of the corridor is unique in one aspect. The majority of this section is bordered by private property on either side, including along the waterfront. Once construction is complete, trail users will be asked to respect private property and not trespass on these private lands. The corridor boundary will be clearly marked by a low rail and signage. The nearest beach access will remain at Millard Road.

Constructed is expected to be completed by mid-November.

The Courtenay Riverway is one of the Comox Valley’s most popular and scenic attractions. It is an important recreational connection, encouraging physical activity, active transportation, and well-being for residents and visitors alike. The existing Riverway Trail extends from 6th street to Millard Road and is approximately 4 km long, depending on the route taken.

The South Courtenay Riverway Extension is the first phase of a project with a goal of eventually connecting the Courtenay Riverway to the Royston Seaside Trail.

Phase Two, planned between Beachwood and Marriott roads, is approximately 350 metres long, continuing along the historic rail corridor to undeveloped 1.4-acre waterfront City-owned parkland. Phase Two will not be constructed until an exit is acquired at Marriott.

Phase Three would connect Marriott Road to the regional trail at Chinook Road. As the City does not own land in this section, this phase will not proceed until a route is established.

FMI: www.courtenay.ca/riverwayextension

