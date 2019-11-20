Construction underway for new Cedar Crest Society building in 100 Mile House

The new building will be used for office and programming space.

Construction on the new Cedar Crest Society facility is underway. The new building will be located at 345 Cedar Ave, in 100 Mile House, British Columbia. Submitted photo.

Cedar Crest Society is going to be expanding its facilities by building a new programming office on Cedar Avenue.

In August, the society submitted a development permit application to the district, which was passed during last week’s council meeting on Nov. 12. The desired property was previously zoned for residential use – housing an elderly home – which was demolished in July (2019) and rezoned to a c-1 commercial zone lot.

The new building at 345 Cedar Ave will be used for office and programming space.

“The society purchased the property earlier this year and arranged for the removal of ageing home,” said executive director, T.R. Guthrie.

Construction broke ground earlier last week (Nov. 13).

According to the proposal, the new building will be similar to the others – wood frame, similar to fit and finish. A total of eight parking spaces will be added including staff and handicap spots.

The 2500 square foot building will house employment and community inclusion programs that currently take place in a rented space on Birch Avenue.

“In the long term, the society would like to have all of its programs located inside the society-owned buildings.

According to the press release, an open house is expected once the facility is complete.

