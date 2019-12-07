Construction to start on Penticton’s Kettle Valley Rail Bridge

Depending on the weather, a crew will be replacing the bridge's deck starting Dec. 10

The City of Penticton recently announced work will be starting on the Kettle Valley Rail Bridge to replace its deck. The project is expected to start Dec. 10, pending the weather, and last four to six days. (File Photo)

The City of Penticton is advising residents of upcoming construction scheduled for the Kettle Valley Rail Bridge.

Beginning on Dec. 10, pending the weather, workers will be removing and replacing the deck of the bridge.

According to a release from the city, the project should take four to six days and workers will be on site from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, with the bridge closed for crossing outside of work hours.

“The outcome of this project is improve bridge safety,” said roads and drainage supervisor, Daniel Hutchings, in the release. “The city thanks the public for their patience while the project is carried out.”

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<