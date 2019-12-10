Construction to start on Okanagan Landing Road

Traffic disruptions may result of new sanitary system installation

Construction in the 6000 block of Okanagan Landing Road near Tronson Road may cause some delays for motorists this week.

City of Vernon crews will begin installing a sanitary service starting Wednesday, Dec. 11, between 7:30-5 p.m. and construction is expected to be completed by Friday.

Motorists are advised to follow signage and obey traffic control personnel on site.

No alternate routes are necessary.

The City of Vernon said thanks for motorists’ co-operation and apologized for any inconvenience possible traffic disruptions may cause.

@caitleerachCaitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com