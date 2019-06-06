Construction to start on 4th Avenue crossing at Rocky Creek

The project is estimated to cost $1,306,436, and the budgeted amount is $750,000

Work to repair the 4th Avenue crossing at Rocky Creek will begin in mid-June.

In October 2018 work was done to strengthen the road after a section of it collapsed. While work was being done, a gas line was ruptured, prompting the evacuation of nearby residents. A temporary fix allowed the road to remain open. The upcoming work will replace the failing culvert and rebuild the road.

The project is estimated to cost $1,306,436, and the budgeted amount is $750,000. The Town will allocate the remaining funds from the infrastructure reserve, gas tax funds, and reallocation of budgets for other projects.

A contingency fund of $170,405 is in place for additional issues that may arise from the project. The anticipated return of that fund is 15 percent.

An alternative route at Churchill and McKinley will be used for the duration of construction. To address concerns of neighbourhood residents that vehicles will speed through the area, the Town has purchased a set of three removable speed bumps to be placed in strategic locations along the construction area.