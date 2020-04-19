Construction to disrupt traffic on Parksville’s Moilliet Street

Work to take place daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be construction happening on Moilliet Street starting April 20. (File photo)

Motorists are advised that traffic will be disrupted along Moilliet Street in Parksville starting Monday, due to construction projects in the area.

One will be at the north end of Moilliet Street near Birch Avenue and the other at the south end at the Quality Foods construction site near Despard Avenue.

READ MORE: Berwick retirement community construction to go ahead in Parksville

The projects:

• Moilliet Street North near Birch Avenue; 155 Moilliet Street (formerly 161 & 173) — Monday, April 20 to Friday, April 24 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. This work will facilitate construction of sanitary sewer and storm drain service connections. During construction there will be single lane alternating traffic and traffic will be controlled in all directions for both cars and pedestrians. Please expect interruptions to traffic flow.

• Moilliet Street South near Despard Avenue – 371 Alberni Highway — Monday, April 20 to Friday, May 15 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. This work will facilitate construction of sanitary and water mains. During construction there will be single lane alternating traffic and traffic will be controlled in all directions for both cars and pedestrians. Please expect interruptions to traffic flow.

For more information, please contact the city’s engineering department at engineering@parksville.ca

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News