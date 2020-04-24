Construction to begin on new Revelstoke traffic circle April 27

Eagle Rock Construction will begin construction on the Victoria, Townley, Fourth St. E roundabout on Monday, April 27.
The contract was awarded to the Kamloops company at the April 17 Special Council Meeting, for just over $4.5 million.
“This project meets council’s strategic priority to provide sound stewardship of infrastructure,” said Mayor Gary Sulz, in a news release. “The roundabout will be a great addition for our community providing a safe solution to a problem intersection. I am thrilled to see this grant funded project combine construction with improvements to existing infrastructure”.
According to a news release, the city anticipates the project to be complete around mid-September and will be communicating regularly as to the progress. Follow #townleyroundly for updates on social media.
