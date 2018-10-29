Construction starts on affordable seniors housing project

The three-storey apartment building in Okanagan Falls will contain 26 units

Concept design for the 26-unit, three storey, apartment building for independent seniors to be built in Okanagan Falls.

Construction of 26-units of affordable rental homes for independent seniors in Okanagan Falls started at the South Skaha Housing Society site recently.

Located at 5081 8th Ave., the three-storey apartment building will contain 24 one-bedroom units and a pair of two-bedroom units.

The new units will allow more seniors to stay in their community, thanks to a partnership between the Government of British Columbia, South Skaha Housing Society and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.

“Seniors in Okanagan Falls and throughout the province need homes they can afford so they can stay in their communities, close to friends and family,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

“We are working hard with our partners to build more housing like this so that more British Columbians will have a place to call their own.”

The province is providing $5,9 million grant and $1.3 million in interim construction financing for this project.

The RDOS has provided support, tax exemptions and waived the development cost charges.

As well, a capital grant was also provided to be applied towards the development and building permit fees.

The affordable rental housing project will be centrally located near many local amenities as well as physician, dentist and naturopath offices, grocery stores, a post office and a pharmacy.

The housing project will provide modern, well-designed living spaces for independent seniors near the beautiful parks and waterfront. Rents are projected to range from $677 to $900 per month.

“Today’s event is very exciting for the Society and the community,” said Robert McLeod, chair of South Skaha Housing Society. “The sod turning ceremony and the work being completed on the site is evidence of our progress. We are now focusing energies on preparing the tenancy agreement and initiating the housing application process.

“A special thanks to BC Housing, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, Greyback Construction Ltd., Atcorr Development Consulting and the community. We look forward to welcoming residents by early summer of 2019.”

