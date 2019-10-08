Construction starts at site of Penticton’s next craft brewery

After months of delay, it seems construction has started at the future site of Penticton’s next craft brewery.

Neighbourhood Brewing, which will be located at 187 Westminster Ave. W, was supposed to open during the summer of 2019 according to founder Mike Coghill in an interview with Western News in October 2018. Coghill is also the founder of Yellow Dog Brewing Co. in Port Moody and said expanding his business into Penticton was an easy decision due to its already thriving craft brewery industry.

Following this announcement, however, the lot sat vacant and untouched throughout the spring and summer of this year, with workers only breaking ground on-site as of Oct. 8. Coghill has not yet responded to what caused the delay or when the brewery will open.

Yellow Dog’s lead brewer Darren Binnema will be taking the role of brewmaster at the new brewery, which Coghill said will have its unique taste and style from Yellow Dog. He added that this does not mean that the two breweries won’t share their brews as guest taps now and then, allowing loyal customers to try the brews of the affiliated breweries.

