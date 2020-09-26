West Shore RCMP recommends that drivers avoid the Millstream overpass on Sept. 26 and 27 as construction reduces traffic to one lane. (Image via Google Maps)

Construction slows weekend traffic at Millstream overpass

West Shore RCMP recommend Leigh Road exit instead

  • Sep. 26, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

West Shore drivers can expect traffic delays at the Millstream overpass this weekend due to construction in the area.

On Saturday afternoon, West Shore RCMP advised drivers to avoid using the Millstream overpass on Sept. 26 and 27 as construction had reduced traffic to one lane. Police recommend taking Exit 16 at the Leigh Road interchange instead when travelling to Costco and other businesses near the Millstream exit.

