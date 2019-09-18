Construction set to start on Comox Valley Water Treatment Project

Final steps are moving ahead in order to begin construction on the new Comox Valley Water Treatment Project in just a few weeks. Following the award of the construction contract to AECON Water Infrastructure in July, next steps have progressed quickly, including the project kick-off meeting, receipt of detail design drawings, confirmation of construction schedule, and the finalizing of an important agreement with BC Hydro.

The construction of a new water treatment system for the Comox Valley will begin soon. File photo

Final steps are moving ahead in order to begin construction on the new Comox Valley Water Treatment Project in just a few weeks. Following the award of the construction contract to AECON Water Infrastructure in July, next steps have progressed quickly, including the project kick-off meeting, receipt of detail design drawings, confirmation of construction schedule, and the finalizing of an important agreement with BC Hydro.

The August kick-off meeting between AECON, Comox Valley Regional District (CVRD) staff and K’ómoks First Nation (KFN) paved the way for shovels to hit the ground this October. The official start of construction will be marked by a ceremony with KFN at the site of the new pump station on Comox Lake.

“The plan for the overall site is to draw inspiration from the forest environment and from KFN traditions,” said Charlie Gore, manager of capital projects. “We look forward to working together on making this both the modern operational facility we need, as well as a meaningful one in terms of design and detail.”

The water use agreement with BC Hydro was signed in early-September confirming the long-term supply of water to the system and checking off another key milestone in preparation for work this fall.

“We’ll be hosting an open house in early 2020 to keep the community informed about the construction work, and design of the new system,” said Gore. “Updates on the plan for the trailhead, which includes features highlighted in our public engagement process, like a graveled parking area and an accessible outhouse washroom, will be available at this event.”

To learn more about the Comox Valley Water Treatment Project read the latest project update newsletter that is now available online at www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/watertreatment.