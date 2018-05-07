Construction on new skate park in Revelstoke to start May 28

Construction of the new Skateboard Board Park in Kovach Park will begin with the demolition of the existing park on May 28, 2018.

City of Revelstoke photo

Newline Skateparks Inc. designed the new skateboard park and is aiming to be on site on June 4, 2018 to commence construction.

The construction of the park will take approximately 14 weeks and the skateboard section of the park will remain closed for that time.

The new park will provide just over 15,500 feet of skateable terrain.

Park features will include a pool bowl, flow bowl with bumps, rollers and extension options, and an additional street area.

“This is a great project and very exciting for the Community”, said Laurie Donato, director of Parks, Recreation and Culture. “The new facility will support youth’s desire for ‘unstructured’ recreational activities that are affordable, accessible and naturally encourage free play and physical activity. Once completed, the skateboard park will be a great asset for the community.”

“The new skateboard park is a testament to community support and commitment,” said Mayor Mark McKee, in a news release. “The park will provide hours of recreation and entertainment to many different age groups and we look forward to the finished result.”

The playground area, washroom facilities and pedestrian access to the greenbelt will remain accessible to the public during construction of the skateboard park.

The City of Revelstoke would like to remind residents that the site will be an active construction zone and as such many hazards will exist. Security fencing and signage will be set up around the site. Follow all posted safety signage and detours.

To see the final concept for the new skateboard park, visit www.revelstoke.ca and look for the Parks, Recreation and Culture Department main page.