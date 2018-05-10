Construction on Castlegar’s main road begins Monday

Construction on Columbia Avenue is set to begin Monday, May 14.

The redevelopment of Castlegar’s main thoroughfare from 13th Street to 17th Street — The Columbia Avenue Complete Street Project — will be snarling traffic for several months.

The work is being done by local contractor Marwest Industries and normal hours of work are expected to be Monday to Friday from 6:30 a.m to 6:00 p.m and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The work will include replacing the water main, storm sewer main and sanitary sewer mains. Above ground the work will include repaving Columbia Avenue, constructing new curbs and gutters, installing new banner poles, street furniture and trees, creating new one-way separate cycle tracks for bicyclists and widening sidewalks for pedestrians.

According to the City of Castlegar, traffic will remain two lanes without a center lane and be controlled by flaggers.

They also expect that there will be small windows where single lane traffic will need to be utilized, but the plan is to keep it to a minimum.

Work is projected to be completed in October.