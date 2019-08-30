Construction in the south end of Penticton to cause delays until late October

Drivers should expect to no access to a portion of South Main Street, except those residing in the area, due to construction until possibly late next week.

Ian Chapman, City of Penticton engineer, said they had planned on alternating traffic (from the section near the Penticton Sikh Temple to Crescent Hill Road), but that changed as of Aug. 29.

“The intention was we would maintain alternating traffic through the construction area, but the nature of the ground is forcing us to basically not have enough road to keep it open. We were not planning to close the road at all and right now all we can do is get the transit bus traffic through,” said Chapman, adding the other exception is for those who reside in the area under construction. “We are hoping that by late next week can get back to alternating traffic.”

According to the city, the construction is due to the existing asphalt, domestic water mains and sanitary sewer mains that are undersized and have reached the end of their service life and need replacement. As well, curb, gutter and sidewalk repairs will take place in the neighbourhood.

Construction is expected to continue along South Main Street until Oct. 25 as the city upgrades the water main and sanitary sewer.A pedestrian walkway will be maintained on one side at all times. Normal bus service will be maintained throughout the project. Parking cannot take place within the active work zone during the day while the project is under progress.

Water service disruptions will take place during the construction period. The city said residents will be provided 48 hours notice of any planned disruption of water service

The contractors typically start work at 7 a.m. and finish by 6 p.m. each day (Monday to Saturday), however Chapman said this could extend later into the evening and/or weekends as there is a lot of work to be completed under a tight schedule. The contractor must adhere to the noice restrictions under the city’s Good Neighbour Bylaw.

“Traffic control is doing a great job and have been very helpful. We are also working with the South Main Market store trying to keep everyone happy. This is a situation where we have a very deep sewer line that is in desperate need of replacement on a main road. I anticipate it will take us up until most of October to get the work completed in time and hopefully we can squeeze in paving before the weather turns,” said Chapman.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews editor@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.