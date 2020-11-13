Construction in Salmon Arm during COVID-19 climbs beyond expectations

Number and value of building permits for single family homes exceed 2019 statistics

Number of building permits for single family homes in Salmon Arm in 2020 exceeding number in 2019. (File photo)Residential construction was strong in Salmon Arm in 2018, a trend that appears to be continuing into 2019. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Despite COVID-19, building statistics in Salmon Arm so far this year are surpassing expectations.

“I’m surprised things have continued to move along so well,” said Mayor Alan Harrison at council’s Nov. 9 meeting.

The city’s development services department had predicted $46 million worth of building permits would be issued in 2020 and, as of the end of October, the city has seen 292 permits totalling $46.5 million.

“And we still have two months to go. That’s awesome,” Harrison said.

He pointed out the number is close to the total of $52 million that was reached in 2019, “which was a very good year.”

Although building permit totals in 2018 and 2017 were higher, each with more than $59 million, 2016 was back at $36 million.

Harrison noted four new commercial building permits have been issued in 2020 for a total of $5 million.

Two new industrial permits equalling $1.85 million were processed, along with 48 single-family dwelling permits for a total of $16.4 million. The single-family numbers outstrip 2019, which saw 39 permits totalling $13 million.

“I think it has a lot to do with where we live – location, density and the opportunity to have the lifestyle attractive to so many… It’s very positive,” he said.

Read more: Development plans in Salmon Arm move forward despite pandemic

Read more: Online infor session coming up for Salmon Arm’s new affordable housing units

marthawickett@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salmon Arm Observer