Construction in Salmon Arm during COVID-19 climbs beyond expectations

Despite COVID-19, building statistics in Salmon Arm so far this year are surpassing expectations.
“I’m surprised things have continued to move along so well,” said Mayor Alan Harrison at council’s Nov. 9 meeting.
The city’s development services department had predicted $46 million worth of building permits would be issued in 2020 and, as of the end of October, the city has seen 292 permits totalling $46.5 million.
“And we still have two months to go. That’s awesome,” Harrison said.
He pointed out the number is close to the total of $52 million that was reached in 2019, “which was a very good year.”
Although building permit totals in 2018 and 2017 were higher, each with more than $59 million, 2016 was back at $36 million.
Harrison noted four new commercial building permits have been issued in 2020 for a total of $5 million.
Two new industrial permits equalling $1.85 million were processed, along with 48 single-family dwelling permits for a total of $16.4 million. The single-family numbers outstrip 2019, which saw 39 permits totalling $13 million.
“I think it has a lot to do with where we live – location, density and the opportunity to have the lifestyle attractive to so many… It’s very positive,” he said.
