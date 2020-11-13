Number of building permits for single family homes in Salmon Arm in 2020 exceeding number in 2019. (File photo)Residential construction was strong in Salmon Arm in 2018, a trend that appears to be continuing into 2019. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Construction in Salmon Arm during COVID-19 climbs beyond expectations

Number and value of building permits for single family homes exceed 2019 statistics

Despite COVID-19, building statistics in Salmon Arm so far this year are surpassing expectations.

“I’m surprised things have continued to move along so well,” said Mayor Alan Harrison at council’s Nov. 9 meeting.

The city’s development services department had predicted $46 million worth of building permits would be issued in 2020 and, as of the end of October, the city has seen 292 permits totalling $46.5 million.

“And we still have two months to go. That’s awesome,” Harrison said.

He pointed out the number is close to the total of $52 million that was reached in 2019, “which was a very good year.”

Although building permit totals in 2018 and 2017 were higher, each with more than $59 million, 2016 was back at $36 million.

Harrison noted four new commercial building permits have been issued in 2020 for a total of $5 million.

Two new industrial permits equalling $1.85 million were processed, along with 48 single-family dwelling permits for a total of $16.4 million. The single-family numbers outstrip 2019, which saw 39 permits totalling $13 million.

“I think it has a lot to do with where we live – location, density and the opportunity to have the lifestyle attractive to so many… It’s very positive,” he said.

