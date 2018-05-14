‘Construction error’ knocks water out at Abbotsford school

Upper Sumas elementary school was forced to close Monday morning after a “construction error” at a farm in the area left it without water.

The school posted a message on Facebook just after 11 a.m. asking parents to have their children picked up after “a construction error in the area our school has no tap water or toilet water.”

The school expects to have the water issue fixed for class on Tuesday, having been advised by the city that water should be restored late this afternoon or in the early evening.

The school contacted parents and only a handful of students weren’t able to return home with the arrival of buses at 12:30 p.m. Those remaining kids will be able to remain at the school with staff, the district said.