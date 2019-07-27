Construction equipment will be on Parksville Beach July 31

On Wednesday, July 31, Knappett Industries will use the Parksville Community Park beach to access a worksite at a Regional District of Nanaimo sanitary manhole located about 400 metres west of the McMillan Street access.

Because of risk to the large amount of flora, fauna and habitat, it is not possible to access the worksite from the foot of McMillan Street. To facilitate the work, equipment will enter the beach about midway between the Community Park washrooms and the labyrinth. Rubber tire and tracked equipment will be on the beach travelling to and from the worksite and trucks will be in the park bringing construction materials to the site.

Knappett Industries will mobilize equipment and will be working on the beach on July 31, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Environmental and archeological staff will be onsite to monitor and advise Knappett Industries on all aspects of their activity.

The contractor is aware the Parksville Community Park is busy at this time of year and will be extremely diligent in ensuring the safety of the public.

— NEWS staff, submitted

