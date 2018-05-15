A faded District of Lantzville park sign at Rotary Park. The district had been expecting to open a mountain bike skills park since 2016 but will now be holding a grand opening ceremony this coming June. (News Bulletin file)

Construction completed on Lantzville mountain bike park after years of delays

Grand opening ceremony will be scheduled for sometime next month

After years of delays, a mountain bike park in Lantzville has been completed.

District of Lantzville councillors approved the construction of a $32,000 mountain bike park, located at the corner of Harby and Peterson roads, back in 2016. At the time, the district anticipated the park being open for public by the summer of that year.

Hoots Inc., a North Vancouver-based company specializing in the construction of mountain bike parks, was awarded the contract to build the park, but repeatedly delayed construction, citing poor weather conditions.

However, Frank Limshue, the district’s community planner, said the work is now finished.

“Construction is completed,” he said. “We still have to put some signage on the park.”

Limshue said Hoots completed the work about two weeks ago.

“They came out and compacted [the ground],” Limshue said. “They were just waiting for good weather to do and now it is all done.”

The district is expecting to hold a grand opening ceremony at the park sometime in June. Limshue said the date and time of the ceremony will be determined by the district’s parks and recreation commission.

