Construction closes Vernon street

Motorists traveling down 25th Street may need to take a small detour next week.

A portion of 25th Street will be closed between 41st and 42nd avenues, starting Wednesday, Oct. 28. The road is expected to reopen Nov. 3.

Crews will be upgrading underground utility works, and will be in the area between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. each workday. The area will only be available to local traffic. Timelines can change if emergencies arise.

“Every effort will be made to minimize disruption in the area,” the city of Vernon said, apologizing for any inconvenience this disruption may cause.

READ MORE: Vernon motorists’ winter driving skills rusty

@VernonNewsnewsroom@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star