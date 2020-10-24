Construction will close 25th Street Oct. 28-Nov. 3 in the 4100-4200 block. (Google map)

Construction closes Vernon street

Work underway on 25th Street Oct. 28-Nov. 3

Motorists traveling down 25th Street may need to take a small detour next week.

A portion of 25th Street will be closed between 41st and 42nd avenues, starting Wednesday, Oct. 28. The road is expected to reopen Nov. 3.

Crews will be upgrading underground utility works, and will be in the area between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. each workday. The area will only be available to local traffic. Timelines can change if emergencies arise.

“Every effort will be made to minimize disruption in the area,” the city of Vernon said, apologizing for any inconvenience this disruption may cause.

