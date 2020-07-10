Construction begins on new Langley school for 555 students

Construction is beginning on a new school on 78th Avenue in Willoughby. It is expected to be ready for students for the 2021/22 school year. (Google Maps)

The new school for students from kindergarten to Grade 5 is now being constructed.

The school with 555 student spaces is located on 78th Avenue at 205th Street between R.E. Mountain Secondary and Willoughby Elementary.

“This school will help alleviate the significant enrolment pressures we face in Langley as one of the fastest-growing areas of British Columbia,” said school board chair Megan Dykeman. “The board is excited to finally see construction underway. We are looking forward to continuing to work with the minister to address the growing needs that the Langley School District faces.”

Construction is scheduled to be completed in time for the 2021-22 school year. Once complete, a total of 2,450 school seats will have been added to the district since September 2018. The school was first announced in spring 2019. The province is putting in $28.7 million.

Without the investment in the new Willoughby neighbourhood school, approximately 23 portables would be required in the school district, according to the provincial government.

“We hear from parents on the Willoughby Slope who have experienced first-hand the challenges of growth in our schools,” said Alicia Rempel, president, Langley District Parent Advisory Council. “We welcome these new education spaces and understand the positive impact the neighbourhood learning centre will have on our community by creating opportunities to provide social emotional supports and programs for families.”

• READ MORE: New Langley elementary school to open in 2021

The new school will include a neighbourhood learning centre on the grounds. The centre has been designed to accommodate child care and before- and after-school care.

“Adding child care to school grounds gives families quality and convenient care in an environment that is already designed to grow young minds,” said Katrina Chen, Minister of State for Child Care. “By partnering with local school districts, we’re bringing much-needed spaces online sooner and helping kids have a smooth transition from child care into the classroom.”

Construction is scheduled to be completed in time for the 2021-22 school year.

Got a news tip?

Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Advance Times