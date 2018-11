Portion of road will be reduced to single lane alternating traffic until Nov. 30

Residents are advised road construction will be taking place on Hwy. 3A between White Lake Rd. and Sheep Creek Rd.

Roughly 18 km outside of Keremeos, both directions of traffic will be affected as it will be reduced to single lane alternating. Expect up to 20 minute delays due to flood restoration work.

The construction is scheduled until Friday, Nov. 30, at 4 p.m.

