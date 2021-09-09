Construction begins on expansion to Chilliwack’s G.W. Graham secondary school

The target date for the project to be completed is September of 2022

Construction work at the site of the expansion to G.W. Graham secondary school on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Eric J. Welsh/ Chilliwack Progress)

After a summer of site prep, construction has now begun on the expansion to G.W. Graham secondary school.

The add-on was announced in July of 2020, with the provincial government budgeting up to $23.9 million for the project. Construction work will continue throughout this school year and into next summer, with September 2022 the target date for completion.

The expansion will bring 18 new classrooms to G.W. Graham, creating room for another 450 students. The school will end up with a capacity of 1,400 students.

It is expected to greatly reduce, and potentially eliminate, the need for portables at the school.

Abbotsford-based Zaltana Construction Ltd. and Chilliwack-based Strohmaier Excavating Ltd. have signs up at the site.

“We are thankful that the government of British Columbia is investing in permanent learning spaces so that we can move students out of portables in the Chilliwack School District,” said Chilliwack School District board chair Willow Reichelt.

