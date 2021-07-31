Construction at Comox Valley landfill to cause drop-off delays

Public drop-off garbage bin area, also known as the bin wall, has reached end of its life

The existing public drop-off area for depositing waste and divertible materials will be completely removed and replaced during the months of August and September at the Comox Valley Waste Management Centre

The landfill is located at 3699 Bevan Rd. in Cumberland.

During this two-month construction period, customers will be directed to use temporary drop-off areas, which will cause increased wait times. Residents will be able to access the recycling depot without any delays.

“We are asking residents to please minimize all non-essential trips to the landfill during this time, as this construction is expected to increase wait times up to 30 minutes during peak hours,” manager of solid waste services Jesse Lee said. “The recycling depot, located outside of the scale, should not be affected by the construction project.”

Why this project is needed

The public drop-off garbage bin area, also known as the bin wall, has reached its end of life and needs to be replaced. This construction will result in an expanded and improved drop-off area, with additional bins for more diversion and landfill materials and a better customer experience.

Tips for managing waste at home

Looking for tips on how to reduce trips to the landfill, and managing waste at home? Visit www.cswm.ca/communityeducation and following Comox Strathcona Waste Management on Facebook for tips on sorting recycling, managing compost smells, and much more.

