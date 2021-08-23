Construction activity set to begin on Hirst Avenue in Parksville

Work is anticipated to be largely complete later in 2021

Construction will start this month on Hirst Avenue West (shown in this rendering of future conditions) in Parksville. (Submitted photo)

Construction will start this month on Hirst Avenue West in Parksville, with ground-breaking tentatively scheduled for Aug. 30.

According to a press release issued by Deb Tardiff, the city’s manager of communications, construction activity in the area will begin Monday, Aug. 23, such as surveying, utility marking and changes to paint markings.

Work on Hirst is anticipated to be largely complete this year, with work on Memorial Avenue tentatively anticipated to start in December 2021 and continue into spring 2022.

Materials and equipment will begin arriving on site on Monday, Aug. 23 and will be stored in a portion of the

city-owned parking lot at 146 Memorial Ave. (just east of the Parksville professional building).

READ MORE: Parksville officials: Water conservation efforts essential to future supply

The work will impact users of this parking lot; however, some parking spots will be retained for public use where possible.

“If you regularly use this parking lot, please plan accordingly,” stated the release.

The city-owned parking lot at 171 Memorial (just east of the Island Cleaning Supplies building) will likely not be affected until work on Memorial starts.

“Our team is excited to start construction on the Hirst and Memorial upgrades and enjoying the space next spring,” the release read. “We look forward to working with local stakeholders throughout construction to minimize disruptions where possible while bringing the community’s vision for these spaces to life.”

Detailed information about the project may be viewed at Let’s Talk Parksville.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News