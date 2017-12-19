Conservatives support sitting MP in Central Okanagan Similkameen Nicola riding

MP Dan Albas was informed by the Conservative Party of Canada that he has been acclaimed

MP Dan Albas was informed by the Conservative Party of Canada that he was acclaimed as the party’s candidate in the riding of Central Okanagan Similkameen Nicola for the upcoming 2019 federal election.

The nominations in 92 Conservative held ridings opened on Nov 1. Conservative MPs who were elected in by-elections since 2015 were exempted from nomination challenges for 2019.

If a challenger intended to run against an incumbent Conservative MP, they needed to submit a petition supporting their candidacy with at least 50 signatures from the existing riding association members by 5 p.m., Friday Dec. 15. The party did not receive any applications from challengers in the riding of Central Okanagan Similkameen Nicola.

“2017 has been a momentous year for the Conservative Party! We elected a new leader in Andrew Scheer and quickly united behind his positive message for Canadians.” said MP Dan Albas, in a statement.

“With a mandate from my party as their candidate for 2019, I can focus on the work of spreading that positive alternative to our communities.”

The riding of Central Okanagan Similkameen Nicola includes the communities of Kelowna within specific boundaries, West Kelowna, Peachland, Summerland, Keremeos, Princeton, Merritt, and Logan Lake.

The Central Okanagan Similkameen Nicola Conservative Association is a non-profit association representing Conservative Party of Canada members living in these communities.

