Conservatives plan to remove federal tax from home heating bills

Chilliwack-Hope MP said GST savings will put more money back into pockets of Canadians

Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl said he is supporting the next step in Conservative leader Andrew Scheer’s plan to help Canadians get ahead.

“In Canada, heating your home is a necessity – not a luxury,” said Strahl in a release. “Residents in Chilliwack-Hope keep telling me it’s all they can do to get by each month. Soaring home energy bills are only making things worse, especially for seniors and those living on a fixed income.”

Sheer announced a plan to remove the GST from home heating and energy bills last week, including electricity, natural gas, heating oil, and wood pellets. The estimate is that it will save the average household about $89 per year in B.C.

If the Conservatives are elected under Sheer in the next election, Sheer pledged to cancel the Carbon Tax touted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which will also save Canadians money.

“I am proud of this plan because taking the tax off home heating and energy bills makes sense,” said Strahl about removing the GST. “It will put more money back into the pockets of hard-working Canadians.”