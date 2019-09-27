Conservative leader visits Maple Ridge farm

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and wife Jill took time from the federal election campaign to tour a farm in Maple Ridge on Friday afternoon. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer’s election campaign took him to Maple Ridge on Friday afternoon.

Scheer had no announcements, and took no questions from media, but toured a Whonnock-area farm.

Other leaders including Liberal Justin Trudeau and Green Elizabeth May in Montreal, while the NDP’s Jagmeet Singh marched in Victoria. Scheer did not take part in Friday’s worldwide climate change events. There was a Global Climate Strike event at city hall in Maple Ridge on Friday.

Scheer stopped at Triple Creek Farm, run by Mark and Natalia Zhandarmova, which is a small, family operation that grows organic vegetables, apples, pears and has free run chickens.

He was joined by Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge Conservative candidate Marc Dalton at the farm, and Dalton did take questions from reporters. He answered questions about his own decision to not attend an all-candidates meeting about the environment on Tuesday in Maple Ridge.

Dalton said he plans to go to two or three all-candidates events, but said “you just can’t do every one of them.”

“My main focus is going on the doorsteps, and I’ve met thousands of people,” he said. “I’m happy to talk about our environmental plan. I feel it’s a strong plan, I feel it’s the best plan that will work.”

He said he will attend an all-candidates meeting on Oct. 9 in Maple Ridge, and encourages people to attend and ask questions about the environment.

He said carbon taxes are hurting residents, whereas his party’s proposed transportation tax credits will save users money.

“That will help West Coast Express users save $450 (per year) right there,” he said.

He learned about the Scheer visit on Thursday.

“I’m really glad he came by. It was nice to meet him,” said Dalton of his party leader. “This was quite a pleasant surprise.”

Earlier in the day, at a campaign stop in Coquitlam, Scheer announced that a Conservative government would prioritize infrastructure projects for communters, including a George Massey Tunnel replacement.

