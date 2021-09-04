Conservative leader says Island will be included in economic recovery plans

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole said his party has a plan for economic recovery in all regions of the country, Vancouver Island included.

The Conservative Party of Canada leader was in Nanaimo on Saturday, Sept. 4, for a rally at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre.

O’Toole said the Liberals and the NDP don’t have a plan for economic recovery that can lift Canada out of debt. He said the Conservatives’ plan to restore one million jobs in one year to get the country working again and help people build up their businesses – he specifically mentioned funding the fast ferry between Nanaimo and Vancouver – will get the economy “firing on all cylinders” in all regions.

“The alternative is more of the same with Justin Trudeau – more reckless spending, more insider deals, more ethical scandals, more entitlements and absolutely no plan to bring the country together and get it back to work,” O’Toole said.

He talked about affordability and inflation and noted that B.C. has been the part of the country that’s been hardest hit by the housing crisis. He said the Conservatives have an “ambitious” plan to open up more federal land for supply, build more homes, help first-time home buyers, construct more purpose-built rental housing and try to prevent “foreign money” from worsening the housing crisis.

“Our plan will get a million new units built in the next three years so that more families can find a home in the community they live in,” he said.

O’Toole repeated themes of patriotism during the rally. He said Canada isn’t perfect and faces challenges such as climate change, the opioid crisis and a fourth wave of COVID-19 and must do better with Indigenous reconciliation and addressing inequalities in society, but said Canadians can overcome any challenge when they work together and are proud of the country.

“Justin Trudeau and Jagmeet Singh always find ways to tear the country down, always focusing on where we have fallen down or fallen short,” O’Toole said. “Well, friends, I want to build our country up, inspire all Canadians to build a stronger and more united true north, strong and free.”

Tamara Kronis, Conservative candidate for Nanaimo-Ladysmith, said O’Toole is “authentically engaged with the needs of real people” and said that’s resonating during the election campaign.

“It’s important that he came to the riding and I think it’s also important that we are actively addressing issues that matter to the people of Nanaimo-Ladysmith,” she said, pointing to the foot-ferry promise. “It would be so good … to see a government in Ottawa that was investing in Nanaimo-Ladysmith.”

The other candidates in the riding are Lisa Marie Barron of the NDP, Michelle Corfield representing the Liberals, incumbent Paul Manly of the Greens and Stephen Welton for the People’s Party of Canada.

The federal election is Sept. 20.

