Conservation shows unborn fawn to poachers caught killing pregnant deer

Incidents of poaching impact a lot of people, according to Princeton RCMP Sergeant Rob Hughes.

Commenting on a recent case of illegal hunting in the area, he said “for anyone who enjoys nature, it’s frustrating.”

Two weeks ago police apprehended three men on Copper Mountain Road. They seized fire arms and a dead doe, which was pregnant.

Conservation officers were called to take over the investigation, and they are pursuing charges against the individuals.

Hughes said before the men were released they were required by the COs to field dress the deer at the side of the road, as the meat was being donated to a local Indian Band.

One Conservation member removed the unborn fawn from the deer, and laid it on the ground before them “so they could look at it,” he said.

