Conservation officers snag Shuswap anglers for unlawful fishing

Two anglers were given $150 fines for casting two lines at once, against provincial regulations

The BC Conservation Officer Service (COS) handed out fines to two anglers on Shuswap Lake who were both casting more than one line, in violation of provincial regulations, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (COS photo)

A pair of anglers netted fines for using illegal fishing tactics on Shuswap Lake Saturday afternoon.

The BC Conservation Officer Service (COS) was out conducting angler inspections May 15.

On the Shuswap arm of the lake, they encountered some fishers violating regulations.

“Two people were found each angling with two fishing lines, one with prohibited gear. As a result both were issued tickets,” the COS, as a forewarning to other boaters, announced on Twitter.

Both fishers were given fines of $150.

It is unlawful to use more than one fishing line in B.C., except in the case of a person alone in a boat and on a lake, according to provincial regulations. It’s also unlawful to net, snag or bait for fish using more than one artificial fly.

“Check the regulations before heading out and please boat safe,” the COS said.

Brendan Shykora

